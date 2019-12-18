Vardaman man arrested for child pornography, sexual battery

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vandarman man was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual battery.

Twenty-five-year-old Melvin Lee Cardwell was taken into custody at his home by investigators from the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit. This comes after an investigation into his suspicious online activity.

Investigators seized numerous electronic devices belonging to Cardwell.

Cardwell was booked into the Calhoun County jail with a $20,000 bond set for each count.

If convicted, he faces up 40 years for each child exploitation count. Cardwell faces life in prison for the sexual battery count.