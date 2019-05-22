Veggies for Sale at Blackburn Middle School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Students at Blackburn Middle School will sell fresh vegetables today 5/22/19. It's part of a student led garden project aided by Jackson State University. The student farmers market will be from noon until 3:00 p.m. at the garden near the middle school. Some of the produce includes peppers, tomatoes and squash.

For about 8 weeks, students have worked the garden to insure a healthy harvest.

Heather Wilcox is the Director of Jackson State's Center for University Based Development. She says ,“With the end of school year upon us, the big shebang is to have a student-led farmers market. Students will pick all the tomatoes, squash and peppers and sell them at a fair price. They also will sell artwork they’ve made throughout the year,”