Vehicle crashes into utility pole causing power outage

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Residents along Little Sawmill Road were without power Saturday evening after a GMC crashed into a utility pole.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Little Sawmill and Highway 29 after the driver of the GMC swerved to avoid hitting a deer and ran into the power pole.





According to authorities, the driver did not suffer from injuries but the pole and GMC sustained significant damage. The road remained closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun volunteer fire departments responded to assist with traffic control. Other units such as Dixie Electric, Emserv Ambulance Service, and Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.