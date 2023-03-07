WJTV
Vehicle fire causes delay on I-220 S. in Jackson (Courtesy: MDOT)
by: Kaitlin Howell
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 03:24 PM CST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 03:24 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A vehicle fire caused traffic delays on Interstate 220 in Jackson.
According to MDOT, the fire happened on I-220 S. just past the U.S. 49 North/Medgar Evers Boulevard exit.
There’s no word on any injuries.
