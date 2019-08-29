Vehicle recovered from fatal hit-and-run

A car was recovered and it is the same description of the car that ran over and killed a man.

Thursday, Jackson Police Officer observed a Chevy Malibu with damage to the front bumper, hood, and windshield on Shirley Drive in Jackson.

According to Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the Jackson Police Department contacted the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. Rankin County Investigators immediately responded to Shirley Drive and secured the vehicle along with Jackson Police Officers. Alpha Specialties Trailer Sales in Pearl, MS loaned the sheriff’s office an enclosed car hauler to preserve evidence on the vehicle and transport it back to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle has been secured at the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant has been obtained for the vehicle and it is currently being processed for evidence.

A suspect is currently being questioned.

Michael Crumbly was killed in a hit and run accident in Rankin County.