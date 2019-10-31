Vehicle vandalized by teens: Eggs, flour, ketchup, motor oil

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- On October 29, four girls were arrested by the Oxford Police Department for allegedly vandalizing someone’s vehicle.

The police department received a report about a vehicle with tomato sauce poured all over it on October 16.

According to the Oxford Police Department, On Friday, October 18th, the same reporting party called OPD again and said that her vehicle had been messed with again. This time there were eggs, flour, ketchup, and motor oil on her vehicle. Officers went to Wal-Mart to review video footage and saw three of the suspects buying those same items before the second incident. There was over $1,000 worth of repairs to the reporting party’s vehicle.

Investigators identified the suspects as Devyn Reynolds (19 of Biloxi, MS), Abigail Sheehan (19 of Scituate, MA), Alexandra Wagner (19 of Frisco, TX), and Hailey Wilson (19 of McKinney, TX).

Devyn Reynolds

Abigail Sheehan

Alexandra Wagner

Hailey Wilson

All four girls were arrested and booked at the Lafayette County Police Department.

Their bond is set $1,000.