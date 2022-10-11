CANTON, Miss (WJTV) – Canton leaders plan to welcome hundreds of visitors to the bi-annual Canton Flea Market on Thursday.

The market is held every second Thursday in May and October. For this October, the event will be held on Thursday, October 13 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The flea market will be held on the grounds of the historic Madison County Courthouse and throughout the surrounding area.

Those who attend could see as many as 400 vendors.

May McCarthy, executive director for the Canton Convention and Events Bureau, said there have been less vendors in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re expecting a large number this October.

“We are just so excited to continue this tradition that has been here in Canton for as long as I can remember. We have a lot to offer this year,” she said.

This event is free and open to the public.