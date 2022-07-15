VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Cosplay for a Cause, a charity event for the Blair E. Batson Children’s of Mississippi Hospital, is set to take place on Saturday, October 1.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the event will be held at Picture This, Selfie Studio in the Outlet Mall at 4000 South Frontage Road.

The newspaper reported event organizer Colie Hudson is looking for vendors who can set up their own tables and chairs to sell products. Each booth will cost $50. A cosplay contest will also take place. Anyone interested in the contest is required to pay an $20 entry fee.