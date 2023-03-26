HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said he was notified Sunday evening about a video circulating on social media of two Hinds County detainees posting to social media.

“I find the content of the video to be very disturbing. Upon confirming the identity of the two individuals, measurements were immediately taken to recover the electronic device. During the investigation, deputies recovered two cellular phone and more charges are forthcoming,” Jones stated.

The sheriff said he’s consulted with Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens about the content of the video and those responsible for the content to determine more charges.

“My heart goes out to the victims and those affected by the behavior and alleged crimes imposed by one of the detainees in the video,” said Jones.