VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On May 10, 2022, the Dredge Jadwin, with a crew of around 50 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District team members, departed the Vicksburg Harbor for its annual dredging season along the Mississippi River.

The Jadwin is a 274-foot, 2400 horse-powered dustpan type of dredge that is capable of dredging as deep as 68 feet. She has a height of four stories and performs dredging duties on the Mississippi River and its ports along the river from May to December, when conditions allow.

A dustpan type of dredge uses a suction head the width of the vessel and large pumps to move sediment from the navigation channel through a large floating discharge pipe to an area deemed appropriate by a USACE survey crew.

The Dredge Vessel Jadwin preparing to depart (Courtesy: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District)

(L to R) Jadwin Captain Chuck Ashley and the chief of the Navigation Section, Andy Hall (Courtesy: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District)

Galley staff of the Dredge Vessel Jadwin (Courtesy: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District)

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees.