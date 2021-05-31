Veteran group honors life of late veteran friend in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A veteran is being remembered for his service and for his ongoing efforts to honor the fallen in Rankin County.

Friends said Wesley Byrd passed away a week ago Sunday at the age of 94. Byrd was known for waving the flag on Memorial Day in Flowood.

Now, fellow veterans are taking on the tradition of raising the flag to help raise money for the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi. All while paying respects to the World War II veteran.

“We’ve been out here since 2009. He came out here here about 2014 and stood every year though he was on oxygen,” said veteran Don Hartness.

At the corner of Lakeland Drive and Castlewoods Boulevard in Flowood is where you would see the dedicated group.

Friends said Byrd was buried in Greenville on Friday.