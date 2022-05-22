JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Veterans Memorial Center hosted a hiring event on Saturday, May 21 in search of new nurses.

Available positions include Registered Nurses, Licensed Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Assistants, Telemetry Technicians and Surgical Technicians. Center leaders are looking for 48 candidates. They said the VA could be a home for interested nurses.

“We want individuals that are excited about taking care of our veterans and are happy to be at work. We want to have a diverse and inclusive environment to make sure we’re able to provide the support they need to be successful,” said event organizers.

The hospital is looking to host recruitment events on a monthly basis in the near future.