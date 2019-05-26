Vettes for Vets Car Show Video

PEARL, MISS (WJTV) - It's Memorial Day weekend and the Metro Corvette Club of Jackson held it's 3rd annual car show to raise money for veterans.

Car clubs, veterans, and automobile enthusiasts came to the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl to see cars, trucks, and motorcycles both classic and modern.

Dedric, Club Spokesman says, "Its not just basically about the cars, it's about helping community family and friends."

The Metro Corvette Club of Jackson host numerous charitable events throughout the year to provide assistance to those that are less fortunate.

Dedric, Club Spokesman adds, "A comedy show which all the proceeds goes towards us doing things for our charities through the year. We also have raffles, we do can food drives, we sell hot dogs, anything to raise money for our charities that's what we do."

Vettes for Vets car show is one of the clubs several efforts to raise money for veteran housing and Greg is retired from the military and a member who dedicates majority of his time attempting to improve the lively hood for all veterans.

Greg, Club Member and Philanthropist explains, "Our veterans go through so much, me myself personally I think the government should do more for our veterans you know for what we done for our country. Even though we put on these car shows it is not a lot but it is just to say we appreciate you."

The Metro Corvette Club says many people want to join their organization because of all the good they do for the community so if you're interested here's what it takes.

All Chiming in to say, "You come out, you hang out with us, see the process, you see what we do and how we give back. Hey, you enjoy us, we enjoy you, we make a decision that's it. Also, have a big heart. And most of all you must own a Vette. Gotta have one of these."

The Corvette club gave out many awards and prizes to car fanatics and expects the show to continue growing but, most importantly they want to say

Clinton, Club Member concludes, "Thank you veterans. Without you all we wouldn't be here. Thank you all, this was for you all.

Thank you veterans for your service.