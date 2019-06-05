VIA Airlines cancel flights in Jackson, returning to charter services Video Video

JACKSON, Miss., (WJTV) - Customers of VIA Airlines say they have been met with canceled flights and no one’s telling them why.

Customers are left trying to get refunds and reschedule vacations because via airlines is limiting and eliminating flights.

“Anytime we have tried to contact VIA air we receive a recording, there’s not any way possible to speak with a live person,” said Charcy Rogers.

Rogers and her family planned a getaway to help heal her family after her father’s death.

“We were taking our daughters on their first Disney vacation trip along with my mother so a lot of time money and other things were put into this trip,” she said.

Despite telling one person they’re no longer servicing the Jackson area, customers are still able to book online and there’s advertisement here at the Jackson airport.

“It was just a huge inconvenience and i think they’re handling this irresponsible,” Rogers said who spent over $1,100.

Jackson airport officials say VIA has changed its business model to a charter service because it was having challenges with recruiting, training, and retaining a suitable level of qualified crews.

Rogers says now all she wants is a refund. “This should be handled as quick as possible because it could have been a life of death situation it could have been where we were stuck at the airport or stuck out of town.”

Via airlines says it will have one commercial route, which is from Jackson to Central, Florida, but there is no official word to the Jackson airport on when flights will resume.

Rogers‘s flight was canceled just a week before take off.