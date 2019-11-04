Vice President Mike Pence stops in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV)- America’s Vice President Mike Pence makes his way to Biloxi, Mississippi, a day before the primary elections.

Vice President Mike Pence just landed on the coast for a rally for Tate Reeves. Posted by WJTV 12 News on Monday, November 4, 2019

He comes to encourage voters to vote for Mississippi’s Republican Governor nominee Tate Reeves who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Friday night in Tupelo, Trump credited Reeves as being the champion of Mississippi values due to passing the largest tax cut in the state’s history.

Reeves will be facing Attorney General Jim Hood, Independent candidate David Singletary, and Bob Hickingbottom with the Constitution party.

Voting starts at 7:00 am on November 5 and ends at 7 pm.