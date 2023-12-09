HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old from Vicksburg was killed during a crash in Hinds County.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened just before 11:45 p.m. on Friday, December 8 on Interstate 20 West near the 18-mile marker in Hinds County.

According to troopers, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 33-year-old Lauren Young, left the interstate and collided with the median.

Young and four minor passengers, all from Vicksburg, were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

Troopers said one passenger, 15-year-old Gracie Wren, died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.