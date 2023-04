VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating a stabbing that left an 18-year-old injured.

The incident happened at the Admiral Apartments on Mission 66 on Thursday, April 13.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, police arrived on the scene and found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the back and finger.

One person was seen being taken into custody at the scene. Police have not released any additional information.