VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders in Vicksburg and cities in Louisiana announces plans to enhance passenger rail along the Interstate 20 corridor.

The Southern Rail Commission announced the allocation of $500,000 for advancing passenger rail service across the I-20 corridor.

Officials said reconnecting central Mississippi by passenger rail from Atlanta to Dallas/Fort Worth will provide a critical transportation link connecting Jackson with Vicksburg and Meridian.

According to leaders, collaboration between Vicksburg, Monroe, Ruston, and Shreveport have been the driving force behind this project.