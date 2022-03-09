VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a code of conduct for city parks and recreation areas.

The Vicksburg Post reported the rules prohibit alcohol, tobacco, abusive language and activity that could cause injuries to someone. Anyone who violates the rules faces a one-year ban from the city’s parks and recreation system.

The code addresses criminal behavior, as well. Vandalism and possession and use of drugs or weapons will result in a permanent ban and possible criminal charges.