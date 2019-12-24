Vicksburg approves new plan to go after millions in unpaid fines

VICKSBURG, Miss. – One Mississippi city is going after state income tax refunds to recover unpaid fines due to the city.

City records show the amount of past-due fines in 2018 totaled $3.9 million. City attorney Nancy Thomas says they’ve selected 50 people who owe court fines to test the effort.

Municipalities are authorized to take money owed for past due fines or other debts from a person’s state income tax refund under a bill approved by lawmakers in 2018.

The Vicksburg Post reports the Board of Alderman on Monday approved an agreement with Municipal Intercept Co. LLC to work with the state Department of Revenue to put a lien on tax refunds if the individual owes the city money.