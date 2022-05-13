VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The inaugural Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center on Saturday, May 21.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the festival will begin at 2:00 p.m. The festival will feature artists and artisans exhibiting their work.

There will also be a pop-up shop and a line of live performances starting at 4:30 p.m.

According to the newspaper, food vendors at the festival and the City of Vicksburg’s motor coach will be available to transport festival goers to the event.