JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Vicksburg said they support the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s plan to receive funding for a potential Amtrak passenger rail service.

The Vicksburg Post reported the plan could bring Amtrak’s service to the River City.

On Monday, Vicksburg leaders approved a resolution to support Louisiana’s program. The rail plan calls for passenger rail service from Dallas/Fort Worth to Meridian, which would include stops in Shreveport, Monroe, Vicksburg and Jackson.

On the coast, the Surface Transportation Board has scheduled its vote on whether Amtrak’s service will return to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast with a route from Mobile to New Orleans. They will vote on the future of the passenger route on December 7.

There will be a final set of November hearings ahead of the vote.

Amtrak hasn’t run a Gulf Coast route since Hurricane Katrina. The proposed route would run two trains daily in the morning with stops in Bay St. Louis, Pascagoula, Gulfport and Biloxi.