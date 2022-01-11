Vicksburg Board makes progress in new animal shelter project

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen secured an architect to design and construct a new animal shelter.

The Vicksburg Post reported the Board agreed to a $117,300 contract with Michael Bernard Animal Shelters of America. The Ernest Thomas family donated the property and a metal shed located at 4845 U.S. Highway 61 South for the shelter to be built at.

The floor plan for the new shelter includes animal receiving and grooming areas, medical isolation areas for dogs and cats, areas for puppies and small dogs, 15 dog runs, a customer service area and a lobby.

According to the newspaper, the total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.4 million.