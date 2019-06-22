Vicksburg boy killed in UTV

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

MADISON PARISH, La. (WJTV) - According to the Madison Parish Sheriff's Office, a boy is dead after a UTV rolled over and crashed.

The 15-year-old from Vicksburg is said to have been killed just after 5 a.m Saturday.

Sheriff's officials say he and two others were in Tallulah on a frog hunting trip.

The other two are said to have been back in the house when the teen went back out and was alone on the UTV.

Authorities say the boy did not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt or a helmet.