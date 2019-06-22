Local News

Vicksburg boy killed in UTV

15-year-old dies at scene after crash

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 06:22 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:34 PM CDT

MADISON PARISH, La. (WJTV) - According to the Madison Parish Sheriff's Office, a boy is dead after a UTV rolled over and crashed.

The 15-year-old from Vicksburg is said to have been killed just after 5 a.m Saturday.

Sheriff's officials say he and two others were in Tallulah on a frog hunting trip.

The other two are said to have been back in the house when the teen went back out and was alone on the UTV.

Authorities say the boy did not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt or a helmet.

 

