VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they captured a burglar who was still inside a home after a neighbor called officers.

The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 on National Street.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the burglar cut power to the home and proceeded to start and extinguish small fires.

Police said they were able to arrested the unidentified burglar without further incident after the arrived at the scene.