VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg city pool is set to open for recreational swimming on June 6 at 1:00 p.m.

Recreational swimming for neighbors will be from 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. and from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m.

Fees will be $2 a person for a two-hour swim time. Swim lessons will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30p.m., Monday through Friday. Neighbors are asked to follow all rules and regulations.

“This year we’re still bouncing back from COVID-19 and trying to get our guards in and get more staff. We’re having some staffing issues now, but that’s nationwide not just here,” explained Sylvia Gurtowski, aquatics director for Vicksburg City Pool.

Lap/fitness swimming times are Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. during swim lesson weeks and from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. during non-swim lesson weeks. Wednesdays will offer an Early Bird lap swimming from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Two lanes will be available during swim team practice.

On Saturday, July 9, the pool will be closed to the public for the eight and under swim meet.

The city pool will be closed on Sundays and for holidays. Kids under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. There is a capacity limit of 50 people per time block for recreational swimming.