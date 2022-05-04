VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg leaders approved an agreement with Maynord Landscaping Inc. to fix four erosion problems in the city.

The Vicksburg Post reported the company will approve the issues on Second North Street, Columbia Avenue, Halls Ferry Road and Polk Street. The contract is worth $731,256.

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen also voted to advertise for bids to repair the erosion on Farmer Street and Clover Lane.

Some of the erosion was caused by the heavy rains that hit Warren County between January and April 2020.