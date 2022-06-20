VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. said a city-wide curfew for those under the age of 18 could be implemented if the disruptions in the community continye.

Vicksburg Daily News said the mayor addressed the crime on Monday, June 20.

“Young people, if you are going to walk the streets and you’re going to terrorize our neighborhoods, I’m going to slap a recommendation of a curfew in this city for 11:00 p.m.,” said Flaggs.

The Vicksburg Police Department recently implemented a new rule at the mall. If a child is left unsupervised, parents could be fined up to $672.50 per child.

“In our mall, if you are under the age of 18 and you are not accomplished by our parents, we can hold the parent accountable by taking a juvenile to the police department and charging them on a statue that says that it is neglect and abuse for a parent to do that,” explained Flaggs.

The law was put into place to prioritize the safety of children, according to city officials.