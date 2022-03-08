VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen declared an emergency fix to the Merit Health River Region sewer pumping station on U.S. 61 North.

The Vicksburg Post reported the station moves sewage from the hospital to the city’s sewer line, then to the wastewater treatment plant on Rifle Range Road. Parts of the station are coming apart and a pump isn’t functioning properly.

Public Works Director Van Norman said the station needs new piping and two new pumps.

The emergency declaration allows the city to bypass the state’s bid laws to hire a contractor or purchase parts.