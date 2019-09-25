Vicksburg discusses a plan to lower natural gas bills

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs advocated a plan to reduce natural gas bills for residents. The Board of Aldermen discussed the issue at a Wednesday morning meeting and quickly passed the measure.

Residents have been paying a special fee which was instituted in 2015 to cover improvements made to the city’s sewer system. The improvements were mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Four years later, city leaders say they believe enough monies have been collected and they can rescind the fee. The move would result in lower gas bills for people and would act much like a rebate.