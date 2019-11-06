Vicksburg District reaffirms partnership agreement with Beechwood Elementary

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On November 4, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District signed a partnership agreement with Beechwood Elementary.

The agreement reaffirmed Beechwood Elementary as Vicksburg District’s adopt-a-school partner for the 2019-2020 school year.

The district has participated in the local adopt-a-school program with schools in the Vicksburg Warren School District for more than 20 years. This is the second year the district has adopted Beechwood Elementary.

“We seek ways to give back to the local community, and this partnership with Beechwood is one of those efforts,” said Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert A. Hilliard. “Our local schools are critical to building the future workforce, and so the district is proud to contribute in some small way to the wonderful work our teachers and administrators are already doing.”

