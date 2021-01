VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, a Vicksburg man appeared in court for a domestic violence case.

According to Vicksburg police, John Dolley was arrested on January 28 after officers responded to a reported disturbance at the home of his girlfriend.

Dolley, 36, is charged with one count of felony domestic violence and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $100,000 bond.