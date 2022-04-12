VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will host a Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The event will take place at the Walgreens Pharmacy parking lot, located at 3341 Halls Ferry Road, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The public is invited to bring expired or unused medicines that will be disposed appropriately.

The collection site will accept the following items:

Narcotics

Over-the-counter medicine

Prescription medicine

Vitamins.

The following items will not be accepted: