Vicksburg EMA Director advises preparations ahead of Hurricane Ida

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Ida approaches Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, Warren County EMA Director John Elfer warns that it is time to prepare now.

EMA Director Elfer said emergency responders are on standby to assist anyone impacted the storm.

“We’re meeting with all our county fire chiefs, we’re moving equipment around, we have a high water rescue vehicle, some other items that we’re moving around placing those strategically in place where we think we may need them,” said EMA Director Elfer.

Elfer also wants to remind people to stay weather aware and contact 911 if there is an emergency.

