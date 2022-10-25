VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to partner with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for a Housing Revitalization Initiative.

The board allotted $300,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to revitalize homes within the city.

This funding will be used to refurbish homes that are in disrepair, repair roofs, beautification, and other enhancements.

City leaders set eligibility requirements for applicants who wish to apply for the grant. Once an applicant is determined eligible, the NAACP will have sole discretion to determine which properties are refurbished.