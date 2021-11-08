Vicksburg father, sons arrested for drive-by shooting on Athens Avenue

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said a father and his two sons were arrested for allegedly firing shots on Athens Avenue. The drive-by shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 7.

Witnesses told police the suspects were in a Chevrolet truck and were firing shots at people who were running away.

Michael D. Ross, 39, has been charged with drive-by shooting and directing or causing a youth to commit a felony. He appeared in court on Monday and his bond was set at $150,000.

Michael D. Ross, Jr., 18, was charged with drive-by shooting, and he received a $100,000 bond.

Devon J. Ross, 17, was charged with drive-by shooting and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. His bond was set at $140,000.

Police said the three suspects were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

