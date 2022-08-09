VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Fire Department unveiled two new trucks on Monday, August 8. The trucks are expected to last 25 to 30 years.

“We ordered two trucks in April of 2021, and we received them at the end of July of this year. That is engine seven and engine eight. We’ve actually got two in the fleet now that are almost 30-years-old. Fire trucks are kind of pricey, and these two trucks were selectively purchased under one contract that equaled out to a $1.1 million purchase, and that includes both of the fire trucks and equipment,” explained Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk.

According to Danczyk, both trucks came with $25,000 worth of equipment, including additional hoses, fans, axes, ladders, and generators.

Vicksburg has seven fire stations with eight trucks running 24/7. The two trucks that will be replaced will become backup reserve trucks.

“On vehicles, we’re actually going through our capital budget currently, and our mayor and board of alderman have approved a future purchase of a 100-foot platform truck with an estimated cost of $1.8 million. We hope to place that order at the end of this year, and it’s about a 25-month timeline to build and receive the truck. We’ll probably get it around January of 2025,” said Danczyk.

The department hopes the new equipment will last as long as the new trucks. The water tank capacity on the new trucks has been increased, going from 750 gallons to 1,000 gallons.

When firefighters respond to a fire, they will have a 33% increase in the water supply. This will keep firefighters from having to hook up to hydrants or calling for additional trucks to assist.

“With the newer trucks, the LED lighting just keeps getting better and better every year. We really have very good lighting. The LED technology does use a lot of electricity, and that’s a big deal because so many times you are fighting fires after dark or on a wreck scene after dark, and you have to light that scene up and see what you are working with, or even just walking around the fire in emergencies. You need to be able to see everything,” said Danczyk.

The firetrucks also have a decon line, which is a hose that attaches to a pump. As the water circulates through the fire pump, it gets warmer. As firefighters work during the winter time, this allows firefighters to be sprayed down to remove soot, carbon, and contaminants off of their gear and skin.

The units were built to specifications set by Danczyk and were purchased with help from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mississippi Legislature.