Vicksburg Fire Department to receive new ambulances

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Fire Department’s (VFD) ambulance fleet will get an upgrade.

The Vicksburg Post reported the department will receive two Wheeled Coach ambulances. The vehicles are expected to be delivered by September 2022 and will cost $207,633 each.

Deputy Fire Chief Trey Martin said the ambulances will be equipped with a Stryker Power-LOAD stretcher and a cool bar system where air conditioning is placed at the front of the ambulance module.

When the new ambulances arrive, the fleet will have 11 vehicles.