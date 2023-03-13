VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg alderman is looking to install more security cameras in the city to help reduce crime.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, Alderman Alex J. Monsour, Jr. said the cameras are “state of the art,” equipped with facial recognition and the ability to identify paraphernalia: “You can read the pills while they are in people’s hands from about 300 feet,” he said.

The newspaper reported the cameras can recognize crime as it occurs. Sixteen have already been installed in the city, but it will take time to get power to them all and to bring them online.

Alderman Monsour said 52 more units are going to be installed throughout the city.