VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters responded to a house fire at 2520 Washington Street in Vicksburg around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 25.

The Vicksburg Post reported the home’s roof collapsed and no one was inside at the time of the fire. Battalion Chief Mike Love ordered firefighters to use defensive tactics to save neighboring homes.

The newspaper wrote that Engines 6 and 7, ladder 14 and Ambulance 40 responded to the call.