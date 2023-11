VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg homicide suspect has been captured in Texas.

Vicksburg Police said Perrion Johnson, 18, of Vicksburg, was arrested in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

He was wanted for murder, drive-by shooting and three counts of aggravated assault.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Harrison Street on July 18, 2023, in which 22-year-old Preston Wilson was killed.