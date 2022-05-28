VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg horse riding center, Rainbow Farms, is being relocated after the city and county entered into eminent domain proceedings to build a new port complex in March.

Vicksburg Daily News reported eminent domain allows governments to take a property for public use in exchange for financial compensation. Rainbow Farms is one of 20 properties to be effected. City and county officials said the eminent domain proceedings were the “last resort.”

Leigh Ann Nosser, owner of Rainbow Farms, said her main concern is that she would not receive the funding needed to fully rebuild her business. She said she hopes to keep her business operational while things are transferred.

According to the newspaper, Nosser is considering moving her business to a property off of Oak Ridge Road.