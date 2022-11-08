VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A front desk clerk at a Vicksburg hotel was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Street around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery and shooting.

Investigators said the clerk was shot during the incident, and an unknown amount of money was taken. Police said the clerk is in stable condition at a local hospital.

If anyone has information about the armed robbery, contact the Vicksburg Police Department.