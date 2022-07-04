VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a house fire in Vicksburg with a person reportedly inside on Monday, July 4.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire happened around 12:30 p.m. on Second Avenue. Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the fire was extinguished without significant damage to the home. He said asbestos siding helped to contain the fire to the exterior.

According to the newspaper, radio traffic indicated that an elderly person was inside the home. Additionally, a suspicious person was reportedly seen leaving the seen. The fire is under investigation.