VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Public Works crews barricaded the intersection of Pearl and Speed Street on Wednesday. This comes after a broken water line and collapsed storm drain caused the intersection to collapse, according to the Vicksburg Post.

According to Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman, the water line has been repaired but the city has delayed repairing the more than 100-year-old storm drain.

Leaders said the delay on the storm drain is due to an pending inspection by Kansas City Southern Railroad representatives.