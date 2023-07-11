VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Vicksburg issued an ultimatum to the owners of The Mulberry Vicksburg and Jacques’ nightclub.

The Vicksburg Post reported the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman authorized the city’s legal department and Police Chief Penny Jones to give the owners of the businesses 10 days to develop a public safety and security plan or end up in court.

If the city decides to take the businesses to court, they would file a petition to seek a temporary injunction preventing the bar from operating until a hearing on a permanent injunction.

The newspaper reported The Mulberry leases space to Jacques’.

The city’s decision comes after more than 100 shots were fired in the parking lot of the businesses on July 5.