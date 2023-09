VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man, who was wanted for allegedly kidnapping two children in Vicksburg, has been arrested.

Police in Slidell, Louisiana, said Eric Rawlings, Jr., turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, September 27.

Police said Rawlings was spotted in Slidell on Tuesday, September 26 at the Red Roof Inn. They said the two missing children were found at the same hotel. They are safe.

Slidell police said Eric Rawlings was spotted in the area near Little Oak Middle School and Boyet Jr. High on Sept. 26. (Courtesy: Slidell Police Dept.)

Slidell police said Eric Rawlings was spotted in the area near Little Oak Middle School and Boyet Jr. High on Sept. 26. (Courtesy: Slidell Police Dept.)

Eric Eugene Rawlings, Jr. (Courtesy: MBI)

Ronneisha Evans (Courtesy: MBI)

Police said Rawlings’ accomplice, Ronneisha Evans, was arrested without incident on Tuesday.