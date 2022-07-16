VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg lawyer, Blake Teller, was sworn in as the 117th President of the Mississippi Bar Foundation (MBF) on Friday, July 15.

Teller joined the Mississippi Bar in 1991. He practiced law at a firm in Jackson until he returned to his hometown of Vicksburg to practice law with his father and grandfather in 1994. He’s practiced law for 29 years. Currently, he serves as the lawyer for the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

He received his B.B.A. in Banking and Finance from the University of Mississippi in 1988. In 1991, he graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Doctor of Jurisprudence.