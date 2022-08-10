VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and members of the Vicksburg 200 Committee announced on Wednesday the initial plans for the commemoration of the city’s bicentennial.

Vicksburg was incorporated on January 29, 1825.

Leading up to and throughout 2025, the committee intends to work with area teachers to develop educational opportunities that highlight Vicksburg’s history and raise awareness of the city’s diverse background.

There will be art, performance, and culinary events for neighbors and visitors to the city. The committee is also hopes to inspire civic projects by community groups, churches and youth groups.

Anyone who wants to contribute ideas or volunteer to organize activities for the bicentennial commemoration can send an email to Vicksburg200@gmail.com.

The Vicksburg 200 Committee also announced its first opportunity for community involvement in the design of the commemoration logo. Artists who want to submit camera-ready graphic designs that are appropriate for printed materials, signage and wearing apparel can go to Vicksburg.org for a design submission form.

The logo must include the word Vicksburg, the word Mississippi, and the number 200 and/or the word Bicentennial.

The deadline for submission is September 15 at 5:00 p.m. The winning logo will be unveiled in late October.