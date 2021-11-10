Vicksburg leaders approve $260K grant agreement for landslide repairs

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a grant agreement with the National Resource Conservation in order to repair landslide areas at Farmer Street and Clover Lane.

A total of $267,300 was approved on Wednesday, November 10 to fund the two projects. It is expected to cover 80 percent of the projects’ total of $348,300, according to the Vicksburg Post.

Both slide areas initiated during the heavy rains in Warren County between January and April 2020. Farmer Street and Clover Lane were two of the nine projects included in the erosion problems reported to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The other areas include Riverfront Park, James E. Sturgis Sr. Street, Greenhill, a culvert on Crestline Lane and a culvert near Iowa Boulevard and U.S. 61 South.